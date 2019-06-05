Theatre Tuscaloosa Announces 2019-2020 Season

Theatre Tuscaloosa's 2019-2020 season, "Hollywood on Stage," will feature four plays, one musical, the Alabama Community Theatre Festival, and two SecondStage productions.

All mainstage productions this season have also been adapted to film.

The mainstage season opens with Robert Harling's Steel Magnolias (October 4-13). In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the movie premiere, we bring this iconic story back to our stage. Truvy's beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, is where all the ladies come to have their hair done. Truvy says, "Laughter through tears is my favorite emotion," and there is plenty of both in this moving tale about the underlying strength that drives these Southern women. This play is appropriate for all ages 10 and up.

The Watsons Go to Birmingham-1963 will be presented December 6-15. It is 1963 in Flint, Michigan, and ten-year-old Kenny's peaceful world is about to turn upside down. His parents are planning a family road trip to take his rebellious older brother, Byron, to Birmingham to learn some manners from strict Grandma Sands. In this relatable, funny, and touching story of an African-American family, tragedy turns to hope and faith. The Newbery and Coretta Scott King award-winning book on which this play is based was also adapted into a 2013 film by the same name. The Watsons Go to Birmingham-1963 is appropriate for all ages.

Originally planned for the 2018-19 season, Jerome Lawrence & Robert E. Lee's Inherit the Wind will now run February 14-23. The 1960 movie version of this show starred Spencer Tracy & Fredric March. The story has its genesis in the events of the famous Scopes Monkey Trial, at the heart of which is the debate over evolution vs creationism/science vs faith. It is considered one of the most outstanding dramas of our time. This show is appropriate for ages 13 and up. "The portrait it draws of an explosive episode in American culture, remains as fresh as it ever was." -NY Times

In May, audiences are invited to Father of the Bride (May 15-24) by Caroline Francke. In this comedy that inspired both the 1950 Elizabeth Taylor & Spencer Tracy movie and the 1991 Steve Martin reboot, Mr. Banks runs a tight household until his daughter Kay surprises everyone with the announcement that she is engaged. The couple doesn't want a "big" wedding-just a simple affair with a few friends. Before long, though, Mr. Banks' life becomes a sprawling circus of caterers, florists, and furniture movers. This play is appropriate for all ages.

The mainstage season will conclude with one of the world's most popular musicals, Mamma Mia! (July 17-26) by Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, book by Catherine Johnson. In this unforgettable show that inspired a Hollywood movie and a sequel, the story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels an enchanting tale of love, laughter, and friendship. When a young woman wants to invite the father she's never known to her wedding, she hatches a plan to uncover the mystery of her origins. Together, a mother, a daughter, and three possible dads, find themselves taking a trip down the aisle you'll never forget! This show is appropriate for ages 13 and up.

For the third consecutive year, Theatre Tuscaloosa is partnering with the Alabama Conference of Theatre to host the Alabama Community Theatre Festival (November 1-3). Up to eight community theatres from throughout Alabama will present 60-minute performances in the Bean-Brown Theatre. Tickets to individual performances and/or the entire festival will be available to the general public.

Theatre Tuscaloosa is offering two SecondStage productions during the 2019-2020 season that may be added to season ticket orders. The Tony-award-winning Frost/Nixon by Peter Morgan runs November 13-17 and is planned to be held at the Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center (620 Greensboro Road). In this show, Richard Nixon has resigned. David Frost has been canceled. With America caught in the riptides of Watergate and Vietnam, the former leader of the free world and the lightweight British talk-show host clash in a legendary series of TV interviews that will determine the President's legacy forever.

The SecondStage season celebrates World Theatre Day (March 27) with our 3rd annual Festival of One-Acts (March 25-29). This collection of short pays will be performed at the Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center.

The 2019-2020 season is produced in cooperation with Shelton State Community College (SSCC) and will be presented in the Bean-Brown Theatre on the Martin Campus of SSCC (9500 Old Greensboro Road), except as noted above.

Season tickets are discounted fifteen percent over individual ticket prices and include the five mainstage productions: Steel Magnolias, The Watsons Go To Birmingham-1963, Inherit the Wind, Father of the Bride, and Mamma Mia! Packages are $85 for adults, $75 for seniors, members of the military, and SSCC employees, and $61 for students and children. Season tickets may be purchased as either traditional packages (same night and seat(s) for each show) or as flex passes, which may be redeemed in any order and combination for any of the 2019-2020 mainstage productions. The two shows in the SecondStage season may be purchased at a discount as an add-on to any season ticket order.

More information and season tickets are available at www.theatretusc.com or 205.391.2277.





