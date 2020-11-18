Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The University Of Alabama Department Of Theatre And Dance Presents First MFA Dance Concert

Article Pixel

This concert will be available for viewing starting December 4.

Nov. 18, 2020  

The University Of Alabama Department Of Theatre And Dance Presents First MFA Dance Concert

UA Theatre and Dance presents a collection of works choreographed by the inaugural class of candidates pursuing their Masters of Fine Arts in Dance.

Viewing access can be secured beginning November 30th through ua.universitytickets.com, free of charge with a recommended gift of $20 to UA Theatre and Dance. You will receive a confirmation email upon checkout from University Tickets containing the link to the concert.

This concert will be available for viewing starting December 4th at 7:30pm until December 28th. A talkback with the choreographers will follow at 8:00pm. Visit dance.ua.edu/2020-2021-season/ for more info on the concert and the talkback.



Related Articles View More Birmingham Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Haunted Clocks, Marine Beasts & Visages From Beyond The Grave At The Evening Crane Theatre's Thursday Night Readings
  • BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES Adds Live-streaming Shows Through December 17
  • Planet Connections Winter Zoom Fest Presents, LIP SERVICE: Life, Art, And Tokenism
  • TRU Announces Virtual TRU Producer Boot Camp