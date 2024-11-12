The Cloverdale Playhouse Unveils 2025 Season Featuring THE FARNSWORTH INVENTION & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Cloverdale Playhouse in Montgomery, Alabama has revealed their 2025 season: A Season of Give And Take. In their 14th season, the Cloverdale Playhouse will explore themes of give-and-take.

The Cloverdale Playhouse community would like to dedicate this season to the memory of our artistic collaborator, mentor, educator, director, accompanist, and dear friend, Randy Foster.

The Farnsworth Invention by Aaron Sorkin running February 20 - March 2nd, 2025

It's 1929. Two ambitious visionaries race against each other to invent a device called "television." Separated by two thousand miles, each knows that if he stops working, even for a moment, the other will gain the edge. Who will unlock the key to the greatest innovation of the 20th century: the ruthless media mogul or the self-taught Idaho farm boy?

Time Stands Still by Donald Margulies - May 1-11, 2025

Time Stands Still focuses on Sarah and James, a photojournalist and a foreign correspondent trying to find happiness in a world that seems to have gone crazy. Theirs is a partnership based on telling the toughest stories, and together, making a difference. But when their own story takes a sudden turn, the adventurous couple confronts the prospect of a more conventional life.

The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane adapted by Dwayne Hartford, from the book by Kate DiCamillo - July 17-27, 2025

Edward Tulane is an expensive toy rabbit made of china. He is loved by a little girl named Abilene, but Edward doesn't care. He is vain and self-centered. He has no interest in anyone other than himself. On an ocean voyage, Edward is accidentally thrown overboard and sinks to the bottom of the sea. So begins his journey-a journey over which he has no control, for he is a toy rabbit. He can neither move nor speak. As years pass by, Edward meets many different people in many different situations: an older grieving couple who find comfort in Edward's presence, a hobo and his dog who introduce Edward to a whole community of homeless wanderers, a farmer in need of a scarecrow, a sad little boy and his very ill sister, and finally a doll mender and an old doll who teach Edward an invaluable lesson. Through this miraculous journey, Edward learns what it is to love, what it is to lose that love, and how to find the courage to love again.

The Book of Will by Lauren Gunderson - October 9-19, 2025

Without William Shakespeare, we wouldn't have literary masterpieces like Romeo and Juliet. But without Henry Condell and John Heminges, we would have lost half of Shakespeare's plays forever! After the death of their friend and mentor, the two actors are determined to compile the First Folio and preserve the words that shaped their lives. They'll just have to borrow, beg, and band together to get it done. Amidst the noise and color of Elizabethan London, The Book Of Will finds an unforgettable true story of love, loss, and laughter, and sheds new light on a man you may think you know.

Miss Bennet, Christmas At Pemberley by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon - December 11-21, 2025

A sequel to Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice set two years after the novel ends, Miss Bennet continues the story, only this time with bookish middle-sister Mary as its unlikely heroine. Mary is growing tired of her role as dutiful middle sister in the face of her siblings' romantic escapades. When the family gathers for Christmas at Pemberley, an unexpected guest sparks Mary's hopes for independence, an intellectual match, and possibly even love.

