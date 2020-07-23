Terrific New Theatre Announces Plan To Relocate

Terrific New Theatre (TNT) will vacate its longtime space in Birmingham's Pepper Place Complex as it remains shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic. The departure will be effective August 8, 2020. TNT, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has occupied its current suite in the showrooms building of Pepper Place since September 1994.

TNT temporarily ceased operations on March 14, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequently suspended the remainder of its 2019-20 season after the ensuing government-mandated closure of non-essential businesses was announced. When it became evident that the spread of the novel coronavirus in Alabama was increasing rather than abating, the TNT board of trustees realized that the theater was facing a dormancy period of unknown duration.

"We came to the conclusion that TNT needed to go into a hibernation of sorts until it is feasible to re-open for business," says Thom Satterfield, board president. "So we decided to use this opportunity - as unwelcome as it is for all non-profit and for-profit businesses alike - to hit the reset button."

TNT Executive Director Tam DeBolt says that, despite the theater's being "dark" for more than four months, she and the board have been busy behind the scenes since mid-March.

"All of us have been working tirelessly to make sure we are ready to bring top-notch productions back to our loyal audiences once it's safe to re-open," she says. "We want our patrons, staff and volunteers to feel secure to return to the theater. Rest assured, TNT is not going anywhere - well, except to a new location."



Founded in 1986 by Carl Stewart and the late Steve Stella, TNT originally was located in the First Avenue South block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard (then known as 21st Street). The theater company moved into Pepper Place in November 1991, occupying a suite across the hall from its current space.



Related Articles Shows View More Birmingham Stories

More Hot Stories For You