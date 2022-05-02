The Marvelous Wonderettes comes to the Alabama Shakespeare Festival this month! Written & Created By Roger Bean, and directed & choreographed by Melissa Rain Anderson, performances run May 24-June 26, 2022.

This smash Off-Broadway hit takes us to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet and learn about the lives and loves of Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts. When the Wonderettes reunite to perform at their 10-year reunion, we learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together.

Featuring more than 30 classic 50s and 60s hits, including "Lollipop," "Dream Lover," and "Lipstick on Your Collar."

Learn more at https://asf.net/the-marvelous-wonderettes-2022/.