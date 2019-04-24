TEA & SYMPATHY Comes to Birmingham Festival Theatre 5/30 - 6/15

Apr. 24, 2019  
TEA & SYMPATHY Comes to Birmingham Festival Theatre 5/30 - 6/15TEA & SYMPATHY is playing at Birmingham Festival Theatre from May 30 to June 15, 2019.

From the author of I Never Sang for My Father, this groundbreaking drama explores a sensitive young man's coming of age amid the taunts and suspicions of his classmates and teachers at a private boy's academy. Only a sympathetic act of compassion by the wife of the headmaster gives young Tom the courage to grow into a man. A hit onstage and film with Deborah Kerr.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.bftonline.org/



