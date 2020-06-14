Shoals Theatre is Optimistic About an August Re-Opening

The Shoals Theatre is optimistic for a return in August, according to Times Daily.

The theatre's marquee is still advertising shows and performances set for later this year.

"I guess we're cautiously optimistic," said Mary Ellen Killen, president of the Zodiac Players and a member of the theater's executive board. "We hope things will open up as we planned."

"We're going to try and open the doors in August," Price said. Penny and Sparrow, the duo of Andy Baxter and Kyle Jahnke, is scheduled for Aug. 6.

"Annie" will debut in September and "Jekyll and Hyde," "The Secret Sisters" and Henry Cho are scheduled for October. "Miracle on 34th Street" will be in November.

"We're waiting on the governor's July announcement as far as what we can do percentage wise," theater manager Steve Price said.

The theatre has already taken precautions, marking off seats 6 feet apart, which limits the 702-seat theater to just 95 patrons.

"The theater is so big we can space people out," she said. "We just have to keep making plans. I think people are ready."

Read more on Times Daily.

