Shelton State Community College to Present THE DIVINERS in April

Shelton State will present The Diviners, April 17 - 21, in the D-rooms on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.

Set in a small, mythical Indiana town in the 1930s, this modern-day parable tells the story of a mentally challenged boy who's early childhood trauma left him with an extreme fear of water and a gift: he is a diviner, one who can locate underground aquifers. He befriends a disillusioned preacher passing through town, whose well-meant guidance leads to calamity. The Diviners is a humorous, beautiful, and tragic tale that speaks to present-day concerns with gentle wisdom.

"This show features Shelton State students and people from the community, so I'm incredibly excited to work with this cast," Director Tina Turley said. "These students show tons of potential, and I can't wait for audiences to see what we do with this show."

The cast includes Shelton State students Averie Bonneville, Kaydence Kimbrough, and LaVorius McCruter, community members JaVonte Gowdy, Emma Robinson, Mark Nuismer, DeAnthony Mays, Louise Manos, and James Howell, Theatre Tuscaloosa Managing Director Adam Miller, and Tuscaloosa T. Earle Johnson "All-Star Cast" member Carol DeVelice.

Turley, Theatre Tuscaloosa's Executive Producer and head of Shelton State's theatre program, is joined by production team Ashlyn Lambert, stage manager; Jeanette Waterman, costume designer; Therrin Eber, lighting designer; Charles Prosser, sound designer; Miranda Zapata, movement choreographer; Ava Buchanan, hair and makeup artist; and Ellie DeFreese, assistant stage manager.

The Diviners performances run April 17 - 20 at 7:30 p.m. and April 21 at 2 p.m. in the D-rooms just off the atrium on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College. The Sunday performance, April 21, is sold out, however open seat tickets may be purchased at the door before the show. Tickets are on sale now and cost $5 for all ages. This play is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Tickets and more information are available at www.theatretusc.com or 205.391.2277

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.