SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET to Open at Terrific New Theatre
Daniel Seigel stars in the title role with direction by Michael Flowers and music direction by Carolyn Violi.
Terrific New Theatre (TNT) continues its 2026–2027 season with Stephen Sondheim's “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” an epic story that spans decades in a tale of revenge and horror. The award-winning musical, with book by Hugh Wheeler, won 13 Tony Awards across its original 1979 production and subsequent Broadway revivals. It opens at TNT on Thursday, November 5, and runs through Sunday, November 22, 2026. Show times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:30pm, with Sunday matinees at 2:30pm.
Michael Flowers directs the musical which is known for its lush score as well as its infamous tale of Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, who returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. It's a thrilling, razor-sharp masterpiece of dark humor and a hunger for justice that cannot be satisfied. Carolyn Violi is the Music Director, Scenic Design by Alan E. Schwanke, with Costume Design provided by Megan Pecot, Sound Design by Jay Tumminello and Joe Zellner, with Lighting Design by Scott Littleton. Eric Davis, Jr. is the Stage Manager, assisted by Kiara Thomas.
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” features a cast of 17, 13 of them newcomers to TNT, including Daniel Seigel in the title role and Sarah Mayhew as his sidekick Mrs. Lovett. Returning to TNT are cast members UAB student Ryder Dean, Caleb Clark, Alex Hawkins, and Chris Charleston.
The TNT 2026-2027 season celebrates the founding of TNT forty years ago. Season FLEX passes are still available for purchase, along with individual show tickets.
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