SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET to Open at Terrific New Theatre

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Terrific New Theatre (TNT) continues its 2026–2027 season with Stephen Sondheim's “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” an epic story that spans decades in a tale of revenge and horror. The award-winning musical, with book by Hugh Wheeler, won 13 Tony Awards across its original 1979 production and subsequent Broadway revivals. It opens at TNT on Thursday, November 5, and runs through Sunday, November 22, 2026. Show times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:30pm, with Sunday matinees at 2:30pm.

Michael Flowers directs the musical which is known for its lush score as well as its infamous tale of Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, who returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. It's a thrilling, razor-sharp masterpiece of dark humor and a hunger for justice that cannot be satisfied. Carolyn Violi is the Music Director, Scenic Design by Alan E. Schwanke, with Costume Design provided by Megan Pecot, Sound Design by Jay Tumminello and Joe Zellner, with Lighting Design by Scott Littleton. Eric Davis, Jr. is the Stage Manager, assisted by Kiara Thomas.

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” features a cast of 17, 13 of them newcomers to TNT, including Daniel Seigel in the title role and Sarah Mayhew as his sidekick Mrs. Lovett. Returning to TNT are cast members UAB student Ryder Dean, Caleb Clark, Alex Hawkins, and Chris Charleston.

The TNT 2026-2027 season celebrates the founding of TNT forty years ago. Season FLEX passes are still available for purchase, along with individual show tickets.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 18 Hrs 42 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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