Review: ELVIS HAS LEFT THE BUILDING at ACTA Theatre

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ACTA Theatre’s production of Elvis Has Left the Building delivers a fun and chaotic night of comedy. The production embraces the over-the-top nature of its story, creating a lighthearted experience that keeps the audience engaged from beginning to end. With plenty of humor and an energetic cast, the production accomplishes exactly what it sets out to do: provide an entertaining and enjoyable night at the theatre.

The comedy is easily one of the strongest elements of this production. Elvis Has Left the Building has plenty of opportunities for humor, and the cast does a great job embracing the ridiculous situations that make up the story. From the search for Elvis to the chaos that comes with having to impersonate him for a show, the performers fully commit to the comedy and allow the humor to come naturally. That commitment helps keep the show moving and makes even the more absurd moments enjoyable for the audience.

Thomas Gagliano and Alex Grill are particularly effective in their Elvis impersonations, each bringing memorable moments to the stage. Alex Grill is particularly striking in the role, especially when he fully commits to Elvis’s mannerisms and stage presence. His portrayal feels exaggerated enough to fit the comedy while still being recognizable, making his appearances as Elvis some of the most entertaining moments of the production.

As far as technical elements go, the lighting is especially effective during the hypnosis scenes. These moments use the lighting to create more than just a visual change onstage. There is a distinct feeling of being drawn into the hypnosis along with the characters, almost as though the audience is being pulled into the spell themselves. It is a particularly effective use of lighting because it adds to the experience of the scene while still allowing the comedy and performances to remain at the center.

Together, these elements create a production that feels cohesive and, most importantly, fun. The cast commits to the comedy, the design supports the story, and the production gives its audience plenty of opportunities to simply enjoy what is happening onstage. There is a real sense of energy throughout the performance that keeps the audience invested in the story.

Elvis Has Left the Building is ultimately a production that succeeds by embracing what makes it fun. ACTA Theatre has assembled a cast that knows how to handle the comedy and a production that gives them the support to do so. With plenty of laughs, memorable Elvis impersonations, and technical elements that add to the experience, the result is an entertaining night at the theatre that you sure don’t want to miss

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