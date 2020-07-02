Prattville's Way Off Broadway Theatre Re-Opens July 6 With LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Prattville's Way Off Broadway Theatre will present Little Shop of Horrors July 6-26. The play will run Monday through Sunday, July 6-12 and July 20-26. The original dates for the play were in April and the play was postponed due to the COVID19 pandemic restrictions.

We are thrilled about opening, but are being very careful to maintain 6' social distancing and to keep our patrons, actors, and crew as safe and healthy as possible. Way Off Broadway Theatre staff and volunteers will wear masks and ticketholders will be asked to do the same. Surfaces will be sanitized before and after all performances, there will be no concessions sold, and all seats will be reserved with 6' allowances between ticketholders from different households.

The cast and crew are back at work rehearsing, set building, and getting ready for this long-awaited production. There have been some obstacles to overcome because of the timing of the shutdown and there have been some changes in the cast, but Director Joey Fine and Assistant Director Alex Rikerd are working diligently to get everything and everyone ready.

Brady Walker has moved into the role as Seymour Krelborn

Martha Wingfield is Audrey

Matthew Givens is Mr. Mushnik

Will Skelton has taken over the role of Orin Scrivello

David Brown is the Voice of Audrey II

Lucy Wilson is now Crystal

Alex Rikerd is now Chiffon

Allyson Lee remains in the role of Ronnette

Marley Morris and Xandria Hataway make up the ensemble

Braden Fine is the puppeteer for Audrey II

Tickets are on sale now for $12 each, but there is an extremely limited number of seats available. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Cultural Arts and Special Events office at 334-595-0854. MasterCard and Visa credit/debit cards are accepted, and cash or checks may be dropped off at the Cultural Arts office Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Little Shop of Horrors, book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, is based on the film by Roger Corman, screenplay by Charles Griffith. It is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

For more information or to make your reservations, contact the Cultural Arts and Special Events office at 334-595-0850 or visit wobt.prattvilleal.gov.

