MURDER BALLAD Comes to the Allen Bales Theatre Next Week

Performances run January 30- February 5, 2023.

Jan. 26, 2023  
MURDER BALLAD comes to the Allen Bales Theatre this month. Performances run January 30- February 5, 2023. The production is directed by Ashley White.

This musical follows two young lovers who seem to have it all. They are a vibrant couple trying to establish themselves in New York City-Sara as a musician and Tom as an actor. The demands of life grow, and they begin to drift apart, eventually finding new love and moving on. As their lives progress independently, the feelings they once had for one another begin to resurface. Will they be able to ignore the past to maintain the present? Or will they risk their futures to be together again? 




