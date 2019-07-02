MATILDA THE MUSICAL to Play at Red Mountain Theatre Company

Come see the "revolting children living in revolting times" as Red Mountain Theatre Company presents Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, running July 12 through Aug. 4.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however - the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!

Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

The musical's cast features: Ramsey Whitney and Emma Sonnichsen as "Matilda," Bonny Baker as "Miss Honey," Caleb Clark as "Miss Trunchbull," David Strickland as "Mr. Wormwood," Elise Mayfield as "Mrs. Wormwood," Joshua Rauterkus as "Michael Wormwood," Toy Matthews as "Mrs. Phelps," Daniel Baskins as "Doctor/Serge," Ben Tidwell as "Rudolpho," Johnathan Skaggs as "Escapologist," Bryant Whitney as "Bruce/Child Ensemble," Charlie Graveline as "Bruce/Child Ensemble" and Ivey Patton as "Lavender/Child Ensemble." The other child ensemble members include: Simon Temple, Zakari White, Braxton Quinney, Sam Holt, Chambers Garrison, Jack Bullock, Andie Newman, Aubrey Segars, Mary Frances Pitts, Olivia Ferreira, Sophie McLeod, Mika Marriott, Addison Tingle, Leah McCay, Mattie Sullivan and Abigail Wideman. The ensemble includes: Jared Max Wright, Sam Purkey, Diego Villanueva, Anakin White, Alex Pharo, Annie Norris, Elizabeth Forman, Gracie Vaughan, Emma Grace Bailey, Sawyer Luke and Julia Ferreira.

For more information and tickets to Matilda, tap here.





