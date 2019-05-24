Legends In Concert Brings The Superstars To Coastal Alabama At The New OWA Theater

Legends in Concert kicks off its all-new location and residency with an incomparable cast of music legends this summer at OWA, with the show set to debut at its new home beginning Friday, June 7, 2019.

The longest-running show in Las Vegas will bring audiences to their feet with performances paying tribute to Bruno Mars, Reba McEntire, Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston, Rod Stewart and Garth Brooks, at the newly constructed OWA Theater. '

The show will feature not only the world s greatest tribute artists, but also dancers, back-up vocalists, a live band, magnificent costumes, elaborate theatrical sets, a full array of incredible special effects, and much more. Partnering with a world-class show like Legends in Concert, creates another great opportunity for guests to enjoy a memorable night out at OWA, stated Cody Williamson, President/CEO of Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority.

Audiences will Treasure the sensational tribute to Bruno Mars, portrayed by Isaiah, and Turn On the Radio with Corrie Sachs tribute to the music catalog of Reba McEntire.

Witness the return of the King, Elvis Presley, portrayed by the Hunk of Burning Love Victor Trevino and experience the voice of a generation, with Jazmine s powerhouse tribute to Whitney Houston. Rod Stewart is Forever Young with Rob Caudill s rockin tribute to Rod the Mod while The Thunder Rolls in Shawn Gerhard s stunning recreation of Garth Brooks.

Legends in Concert continues to celebrate the world s most famous and influential icons, many gone too soon, giving audiences an extraordinary chance to experience live the most captivating music, fashion and memories of these true legends.

Since its debut in 1983, Legends in Concert has earned countless entertainment industry awards including Show of the Year," "Entertainers of the Year," "Grand Slam," and the prestigious "Show of Shows" awarded by the International Press Association and was most recently awarded the 2018 Casino Production Show of the Year, at the sixth annual Casino Entertainment Awards, presented by The Global Gaming Expo (G2E).

Legends in Concert will perform Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with additional matinee shows available at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Adult tickets go on sale Saturday, May 25 at 11:00AM for $34.95 (+taxes/fees) and Child (ages 4-12) tickets starting at $17.95 (+taxes/fees). Legends in Concert also offers discounted Military tickets for $27.95 (+taxes/fees). VIP balcony section and preferred seating will also be available.

For more than three decades, Legends in Concert has proudly entertained more than 30 million fans worldwide. Tickets will be available for purchase starting Saturday, May 25 by visiting LegendInConcert.com/OWA, in-person at the Legends Box Office (see website for hours and directions) or by calling 251-369-6100.





