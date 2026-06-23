Broadway Artists to Join Zara Aina's Ninth Collaboration with BAMA Kids

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New York-based non-profit theater organization Zara Aina is partnering for the ninth time with BAMA (Better Activities Make All-Around) Kids, Inc., the week of June 22nd, 2026. A team of professional artists will create an original live production, teaching the skills of theater, music, dance, puppetry, spoken word, and filmmaking. Zara Aina first partnered with BAMA Kids in the spring of 2013, holding their first workshop in Wilcox County with ZA founders, two-time Tony-nominated actor, Bryce Pinkham, and Lucas Caleb Rooney. Zara Aina then returned each summer in the years of 2017-2019 and 2023-2025.

This year, 64 BAMA Kids participants ages 5-18 will create an original piece with the guidance of professional artists from Zara Aina. The teaching artists consist of: Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Caroline Grogan, Ariana Raygoza, Marx Jones, Andrés López-Alicea, Samantha Siegel, Deychen Volino-Gyetsa and Tina Canady.

On the heels of last year's production, which included guest artists, Louis Zo Rabearison and Rasolofomanana Alfred Léonard 'Solofo' from Zara Aina's Center in Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo, the team will provide specialty workshops in percussion, swing dancing, puppetry, and creation of a short film. This production is funded by a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the fundraising of Kate Schutt and the Schutt Family.

The jam-packed week will conclude with a final public performance of the show at The Star of Hope Building, at the entrance of Westgate in Camden on Sunday, June 28th at 6pm. The show is free. Learn more at: http://zaraaina.org

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