COME FROM AWAY Will Come to Red Mountain Theatre

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Red Mountain Theatre will present Come From Away in Birmingham, Alabama, from Aug. 21 through Sept. 20, 2026. A preview performance is scheduled for Aug. 19 at the company’s Arts Campus.

Come From Away is a musical with a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. The production is based on the true story of nearly 7,000 airline passengers who were stranded in Gander, Newfoundland, after U.S. airspace was closed following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The musical follows the passengers and residents of Gander as the community provided food, housing and support during the disruption.

The production will be presented by Red Mountain Theatre at its Arts Campus, located at 1600 Third Ave. South in Birmingham. Cast information and additional production details are expected to be available through the theater’s event page.

Tickets are available through Red Mountain Theatre. Performance dates, ticket availability and pricing may vary by performance. Additional information about the production is available on the Red Mountain Theatre website, and tickets can be purchased through the theater’s Come From Away event page.

Red Mountain Theatre Arts Campus is a nonprofit performing arts organization that presents musical theater productions and arts education programs in Birmingham. The theater’s upcoming schedule lists a preview performance of Come From Away on Aug. 19, followed by the production’s regular run from Aug. 21 through Sept. 20.

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