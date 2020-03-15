Birmingham Festival Theatre Announces Safety Precautions

Birmingham Festival Theatre has announced safety precautions being taken due to COVID-19.

The following statement has been released:

Our priority at Birmingham Festival Theatre is the health and safety of our patrons, cast, crew, volunteers, and board members. While the current risk level of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Birmingham is low, we wanted to share the steps we're taking here at BFT - and the precautions we, as a community of individuals, should take - to help keep each other healthy.

BFT continues to be open for business as usual, with some additional precautionary measures in place..

Once at the theatre, we are lifting the assigned seating so audience members are free to move around.

We have reduced seating capacity for The Ice Front to increase the physical space between patrons within our theatre.

Every night, our board members thoroughly cleans the building including disinfecting all railings, doorknobs, and other frequently-touched surfaces.

We ask that our patrons and staff adhere to the following guidelines and be aware of the steps we are taking to ensure everyone's health and safety:

If you have a fever, cough or sore throat, please do not come into BFT.

We are increasing the frequency of cleaning of common areas and providing disinfecting and hygienic materials for cast, crew, and patrons.

We've reminded board members, cast, and crew to follow standard precautions, including frequent handwashing, and to stay home if they feel ill. We ask our patrons to do the same.

We will continue to monitor and follow guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local and state public health authorities.





