BWW Review: Theatre UAB's THE WOLVES Howl With Powerful Female Centric Voices at The Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center

Theatre UAB is offering an exceptional new play that highlights the voice of young women in the practice field to adulthood. "The Wolves" is writer Sarah DeLappe's strikingly fresh and female centric drama. I found this play to be an enlightening and engaging look into the lives of nine completely different but competitive teenage girls on a high school soccer team. The play is structured as often-overlapping conversations play out over a series of practices. The "real on the field" stems from the cause and effect of the girls lives getting into position for adulthood. The goals are made as relationships are tested, broken, and built between the team. The rare all female cast and production team radiate an exciting energy into "The Wolves."

Director Camilla Almond delivers the heartbeat of the shows casual cadence between the players. It is so well structured, you feel as if you are eavesdropping on these kids on a real field. Almond's direction results in effective bond with these characters. The audience becomes invested in the performances right from the start. As the pace and conflicts escalate, so do the emotional responses. Scenic Designer Kimberly Schnormeier sets the stage as a simple practice field with the audience sitting on bleachers at either side. This presentation allows for a fluid motion in the performance and adds an additional layer of realism in overhearing these conversations.

"The Wolves" bounce topics between social commentary, political discourse, bullying, abortion, acceptance, sexuality, anorexia, anxiety, and mental illness. Each of these land in the goal, and tests the boundaries of their friendship. Laughs and tears arrive as each girl reveals a bit more of herself. The quick, natural and layered emotion in the dialogue keeps the momentum at play throughout. The players refer to each other by their numbers on their jerseys. Physicality is impressively heightened in this performance. Each of these actresses commits everything they have to exhibiting the youthful athleticism of these characters, while delivering dynamite character work and dramatic & comedic muscle.

"The Wolves" is a moving and enlightening exposure to voices of young women on the field of the world today.

Theatre UAB

The Wolves

Written by Sarah DeLappe

Directed by Camilla Almond

Costume and Scenic Design by Kimberly Schnormeier

Prop Mastery by Allie Nichols

Lighting Design by Lew Williams

Sound Design by Alyssa Wilke

CAST

The Wolves - Tess Lenzen, Rachel-Kate McGee, Briana Hernandez, Norah Madden -Lunsford, Cappy Elvir, Briana Scott, Gabriella Henry, Lara Scullin, Ashleigh Meeks

Soccer Mom - Valerie Accetta

Theatre UAB

"The Wolves"

Nov 13-16, 20-22 at 7:30pm & Nov 23 at 2:00pm

The Odess Theatre at The Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center

1200 10th Ave South

Birmingham, AL 35205

Admission

General $15 & $20, Students $6, UAB Employees & Senior Citizens $10

For tickets click here or call 205-975-ARTS

https://www.uab.edu/cas/theatre/

Content Advisory: Adult language and situations





Related Articles Shows View More Birmingham Stories