BWW Review: THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY Delivers a Comedy Cocktail at SOUTH CITY THEATRE

South City Theatre has poured a hit with this sweetly southern show of four hilarious ladies "of a certain age" that can be enjoyed by everyone. "The Savannah Sipping Society" is a play full of relatable humor around the perks and perils of being an older single woman in Savannah, GA. . Written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten, this play is with many comical beats and heartstring tugs. The playwrights were writers of the legendary TV comedy "The Golden Girls." So yes. You can say they know a few things about this comedy structure to bring the laughs. These four fabulous females are distinct in character, age, background and temperament. Each lady hails from various parts of the south. A chance meeting after recovering from a "Lord, I'll never do this again" hot yoga class sets the ladies friendship in motion. The structure is similar to classic screwball comedies. The variety of laughs come from elements of the ridiculous and from real life. The ladies eyes are opened to new possibilities and resolve.

Randa (Lori Edwards) is a tightly wound and prim architect; freshly pushed out of her job for a younger, and inexperienced man. Dot (Celeste Burnum) is an older retiree who is working through the pain of losing her husband, and seeking the steps to take more vigorous life. Jinx (Valerie Brock) is a free spirited firecracker with history of making the sweetest lemonade out of the lemons life tosses at you. Marlafaye (Julie Meadows) is bold, and brash Texas tornado readjusting to life after ditching her cheating husband. The four ladies are individually rich ingredients that come together making a touching, funny and inspiring play about what it means to live.

Director Julie Meadow provides comfortable pace that builds to relatable connection to these hilarious characters. Meadows does double duty having to act in the show due to a literally last minute adjustment to the cast. She had to use some pages of the script with her on stage. However, Meadows impressive skills shine though. She gives a solid performance in a situation many actors could not do under such a circumstance. Daniel Strickland's set of a detailed southern patio delivers class, charm and character. Noticeable hiccups were some delayed lighting cues, and staging issues where the actors backs were to the audience. The cast brings fully committed physical comedy and emotional delivery.

South City Theatre brings a lively production of this southern gem. Popularity and success of the production has it sold out for the rest of the run.

"The Savannah Sipping Society" gives a wonderful look at the joy and happiness found with just opening up to new experiences and friends. No matter the age or issue. We are in this together. Lets laugh, and share in life while we are here.

South City Theatre Presents

"The Savannah Sipping Society"

Written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten

Directed by Julie Meadows

Randa - Lori Edwards

Dot - Celeste Burnam

Marlafaye - Julie Meadows

Jinx - Valerie Brock

Cordelia - Leslie Price

August 9-18 - SOLD OUT

South City Theatre

Alpine Square Suites J-K

2969 Pelham Parkway

Pelham, AL 35124

More info - southcitytheatre.com





