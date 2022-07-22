BEST OF ENEMIES Comes to Theatre Tuscaloosa Next Year

Best of Enemies by Mark St. Germain, based on The Best of Enemies by Osha Gray Davidson, comes to Theatre Tuscaloosa next year!

Directed by Michael Walker, performances run February 17-26, 2023

Performances & Tickets

Single tickets go on sale December 8, 2022

Thursday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m. *Pay-What-You-Can Dress Rehearsal

Friday, February 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 19 at 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 22 at 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 25 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 26 at 2:00 p.m.

Description

In 1971, arch-enemies Ann Atwater and C.P. Ellis find themselves face-to-face on a committee formed to desegregate the schools of Durham, North Carolina. Seemingly a recipe for disaster, their mutual prejudices about one another are soon shattered as each begins to understand the plight of the other. Based on an inspiring true story, this drama shows how a new beginning can lead the worst of enemies to become the best of friends.

Auditions

Auditions will be held January 4 & 5 in the Wilson Carr Rehearsal Hall. Those interested in auditioning should be prepared for cold readings from the script and bring a calendar to list conflicts for rehearsals.

Characters/Roles Available

More information to be added closer to the date of auditions.

Ann Atwater - Female/Female-identifying. Black/African-American. Civil rights activist and civic leader.

C.P. Ellis - Male/Male-identifying. White. Exalted Cyclops of the Durham Ku Klux Klan.

Mary Ellis - Female/Female-identifying. White. Wife of C.P.

Bill Riddick - Male/Male-identifying. Black/African-American. College educated community organizer.

Production Credits

Author - Osha Gray Davidson

Playwright - Mark St. Germain

Director - Michael Walker

Stage Manager - TBD

Scenic Design - Matt Reynolds

Costume Design - Jeanette Waterman

Lighting Design - Lyndell McDonald

Sound Design - TBD