Alabama Theatre Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Screening

Alabama Theatre will present It's a Wonderful Life presented with Open Movie Captioning. The screening takes place on December 7 at 7:00 pm. Buy Tickets.

An angel is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. This film is presented with open movie captioning.

Tickets are $10 each. All tickets are for reserved seating to ensure that parties are able to sit six feet apart. Seats will be sold in pods of 2 and 4. You must purchase the entire pod. For group seating, email Ticketing Manager Lauren Parker at lauren@alabamatheatre.com. Doors open 1 hour before showtime for each movie. The Mighty Wurlitzer Organ will be played at the beginning of the show.

In addition to standard cleaning procedures, the Alabama Theatre has implemented the following policies and procedures to protect guests, staff and volunteers at events during the Covid-19 pandemic:

- All guests have their temperatures checked by security before entering the building and will be provided with a pump of hand sanitizer.

- Masks are required at all times.

- Tickets are scanned, touch free.

- Hand sanitizer stations are spread throughout the theatre and disinfectant wipes are available for guests who wish to wipe their seat down before sitting.

- All seats are reserved and are sold in pods of 2 and 4 to keep parties separated by at least 6 feet.

- The bar and merchandise stand only accept cards, no cash.

- Plexiglass shields and hand sanitizer are set up at every bar station.

- High touch surfaces are sanitized every 30 minutes.

- The theatre is disinfected after every event with nontoxic disinfectant solution using an electrostatic fogger to ensure that every surface, including fabric, has been disinfected.

