ASF Presents PLAY CLUB As Part Of ASF Insights

Alabama Shakespeare Festival invites friends to get closer to the artistry of playwrights by joining the ASF Play Club, part of ASF Insights. Play Club members will read up to four scripts and participate in a live online seminar for each script with an expert (actor/director) and a scholar on the playwright and material.

"For years, ASF Insights has helped theatre lovers get closer to the work we do on stage," said ASF Artistic Director Rick Dildine. "With ASF Play Club, we continue to provide a thought-provoking and behind-the-scenes look at the art of theatre and access to theatre professionals and scholars."

ASF's first Play Club will feature works from Alice Childress, August Wilson, Horton Foote, and Tennessee Williams. Tentative dates for online seminars are as follows:

Each Play Club cycle is limited to 40 members. There is no cost to join, but members must commit to obtaining and reading the scripts. Members should have access to an internet-connected device (computer, tablet, or phone). Registration is online and first come, first served.

More information and registration is available at ASF.net.