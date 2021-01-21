ASF Presents PLAY CLUB As Part Of ASF Insights
Alabama Shakespeare Festival offers theatre and literature lovers opportunity to connect with work, experts via virtual play reading club.
Alabama Shakespeare Festival invites friends to get closer to the artistry of playwrights by joining the ASF Play Club, part of ASF Insights. Play Club members will read up to four scripts and participate in a live online seminar for each script with an expert (actor/director) and a scholar on the playwright and material.
"For years, ASF Insights has helped theatre lovers get closer to the work we do on stage," said ASF Artistic Director Rick Dildine. "With ASF Play Club, we continue to provide a thought-provoking and behind-the-scenes look at the art of theatre and access to theatre professionals and scholars."
ASF's first Play Club will feature works from Alice Childress, August Wilson, Horton Foote, and Tennessee Williams. Tentative dates for online seminars are as follows:
- Feb. 11, 2021 | 7:00 p.m. Central | Horton Foote, The Trip to Bountiful
Led by Greta Lambert & Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder
- Feb. 25, 2021 | 7:00 p.m. Central | August Wilson, Jitney
Led by Ron OJ Parson & Ethan Henry
- Mar. 11, 2021 | 7:00 p.m. Central | Tennessee Williams, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Led by Chase Bringardner & Topher Payne
- Mar. 25, 2021 | 7:00 p.m. Central |Alice Childress, Trouble in Mind
Led by Donnetta Lavinia Grays & Joy Vandervort-Cobb
Each Play Club cycle is limited to 40 members. There is no cost to join, but members must commit to obtaining and reading the scripts. Members should have access to an internet-connected device (computer, tablet, or phone). Registration is online and first come, first served.
More information and registration is available at ASF.net.