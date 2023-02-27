Theatre Tuscaloosa Presents SISTER ACT This Summer

Join Theatre Tuscaloosa this summer as they take audiences to heaven with Sister Act the musical, July 14-23, 2023, in the Bean-Brown Theatre on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.

Sister Act will replace Matilda as Theatre Tuscaloosa's 2022-23 season finale. This joyous, flashy musical brings together different lifestyles and communities through music. Sister Act is sure to leave audiences with a "Sunday Monday Fever," and a skip in their step.

"With other theaters in town doing Matilda this spring, we decided to bring our audiences something new," Executive Director Tina Turley said. "We are thrilled to have secured the rights to this delightful musical that we know Tuscaloosa will love!"

Based on the 1992 hit movie featuring Whoopi Goldberg, Sister Act the musical is sure to bring joy and laughter to all audiences. Deloris Van Cartier is an aspiring singer in Philadelphia, who, after witnessing a murder by her gangster boyfriend, is placed in a witness protection program. The program lands Deloris in a nunnery where she has to hide her boisterous personality among self-contained nuns. After learning of the struggling choir in the nunnery, Deloris finds commonalities with her fellow nuns, transforming the choir into a faithful spectacle. As the choir gains notoriety, the police must work hard to protect Deloris from her murderous ex-boyfriend.

"Season ticket holders' Matilda tickets will be good for Sister Act," Managing Director Adam Miller said. "They'll have the same seat on the same date - only the title has changed."

Auditions for Sister Act will be held April 29th and 30th in the Wilson Carr Rehearsal hall. Those interested in auditioning should prepare 16 bars (measures) of a song in the style of the show, bring appropriate shoes and attire for the dance portion, and be prepared for cold readings from the script. All who audition must bring their calendars and list all conflicts regarding the rehearsal schedule on their audition sheets. More information about characters available can be found at theatretusc.com.

Theatre Tuscaloosa's 2022-23 season is presented in partnership with Shelton State Community College and is sponsored by Cartography Consulting, WVUA23, Crimson Village, the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, the City of Tuscaloosa, and signature sponsor Claire Friday. Sister Act is sponsored by AFFLINK, Renasant Bank, and Alabama Public Radio. The 2022-23 media partner is Tuscaloosa Radio.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Friday and Saturday July 14-15 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday and Wednesday July 16 and 19 at 2 p.m.; Thursday and Friday July 20-21 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday July 22-23 at 2 p.m. A pay-what-you-can final dress rehearsal/preview will be presented on Thursday July 13 at 7:30 p.m., proceeds of which support the Charlie Dennis Memorial Scholarship.

Tickets for Sister Act go on sale May 25. Prices are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors, members of the military and SSCC Employees, $16 for students, children, and groups of 10 or more, and $8 for SSCC students. This musical is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Tickets and more information are available at www.theatretusc.com or 205.391.2277.