YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Musical to Open at Way Off Broadway Dinner Theater

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The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theater presents its fall Mainstage Musical: Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein.

The grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced "Eye-gore"), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. "It's alive!" he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds. Playing August 29 through October 25, 2026.

Mel Brook's Young Frankenstein is produced by Mabel's Marquee Entertainment, Shawn R. Martin and Laura J. Martin Producers.

Performance preceded by Dinner, Dessert, and Coffee, Tea, and Iced Tea. A Full Service Cash Bar is available. Bar tab and gratuity not included. Children under age 5 not admitted.

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theater is located at 5 Willowdale Drive in Frederick, Md.

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