INTO THE WOODS to Open Maryland Ensemble Theatre's New Mainstage Season

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Maryland Ensemble Theatre will open its 2026–27 Mainstage season with Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning musical Into the Woods, opening Friday, Sept. 11, and running through Oct. 4.

One of the most beloved musicals ever written, Into the Woods invites audiences into a world where familiar fairy tales intertwine, wishes are granted, giants roam, wolves lurk and every path leads to an unexpected choice. As Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack, Rapunzel, the Baker and his Wife, and others venture into the woods in search of what they desire most, they soon discover that 'happily ever after' is only the beginning. Filled with Sondheim's dazzling score, humor, heart and unforgettable storytelling, the musical explores family, responsibility, sacrifice and the consequences of our choices long after the fairy tale ends.

Directed and choreographed by Shea-Mikal Green* with music direction by Taylor Rieland, MET's season-opening production brings together a company of returning favorites and new faces, accompanied by a live orchestra performing one of musical theatre's most celebrated scores.

Bringing these beloved characters to life are Bill Dennison* (Narrator/Mysterious Man), Jeremy Myers* (The Baker), Karli Cole* (The Witch), Jen Pagano* (The Baker's Wife), Mallorie Stern* (Cinderella/Cinderella's Mother), Kiersten Gasemy* (Florinda/Granny; understudy for Little Red Riding Hood), Matt Harris* (Jack/Steward), Matt Baughman (Rapunzel's Prince/Milky White), Molly Parchment* (Jack's Mother/Harp), Joe Waeyaert* (Cinderella's Prince/Wolf), Danielle Carter (Little Red Riding Hood), Katie Martin (Lucinda/Rapunzel; understudy for The Witch), and Lauren McKenna (Stepmother/Cinderella's Father; understudy for Baker's Wife).

Swings for the production are Billy Lewis (Baker; Narrator/Mysterious Man), Grace Stevenson (Florinda/Granny; Lucinda), Chloe Stewart (Cinderella; Rapunzel), and Elena Echeandia (Stepmother/Cinderella's Father; Jack's Mother).

The creative team includes director and choreographer Shea-Mikal Green*, music director Taylor Rieland, stage manager Mackenzie Adele, assistant stage manager Olivia Pietanza*, set designer Cody James*, lighting designer Shana Joslyn, sound designer and live mix engineer Kyle Wolford, Costume Designer Rachel Saylor, and props and puppet designer Olivia Pietanza*.

The production features a live orchestra conducted by Taylor Rieland (piano/synth), with Martin Smith (double bass/trumpet), Meredith Gersten (clarinet), Rachael Daudelin and Kate Mankoski (split run, violin), Zachary Thompson (bassoon), Angelica Ramos (flute/piccolo), and Stephen Kaltreider (French horn). Substitute musicians include Audrey Chang (violin), Bo Weaver (French horn), and Mimi Rinaldi (French horn).

Into the Woods runs Sept. 11 through Oct. 4 at Maryland Ensemble Theatre in downtown Frederick.

* denotes a MET Ensemble member.

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