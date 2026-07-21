PHARAOH: Egypt's Woman King Hatshepsut to Return to Baltimore in Anniversary Revival

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More than a decade after captivating Baltimore audiences with her commanding performance as one of history's greatest rulers, actress, director, producer, and arts educator Michal Roxie Johnson returns to the stage in a special anniversary revival of PHARAOH: Egypt's Woman King Hatshepsut, the acclaimed one-woman play written by Tim Hogan.

Presented by AmillionMees Productions, the production will take place Saturday, August 8, 2026, with performances at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM at Theatre Project, 45 W. Preston Street in Baltimore. Tickets are now available through Theatre Project.

This anniversary production celebrates Johnson's original Baltimore performance that introduced audiences to the extraordinary life of Hatshepsut, the remarkable woman who ruled Ancient Egypt nearly 3,500 years ago—not merely as queen, but as Pharaoh, becoming one of history's first great female heads of state.

Long before Cleopatra became one of the world's most recognizable rulers, Hatshepsut shattered tradition by ascending Egypt's highest seat of power and governing during one of the nation's most prosperous and peaceful eras. Though later rulers attempted to erase her name from history, her remarkable legacy has endured.

Directed by and starring Michal Roxie Johnson, PHARAOH chronicles Hatshepsut's transformation from royal daughter to Egypt's supreme ruler. Confronting political opposition in a male-dominated society, she claimed the throne, adopted the symbols of kingship, and forever changed the course of Egyptian history.

"Returning to Hatshepsut after all these years is incredibly meaningful," said Johnson. "When I first brought her story to the stage, my hope was that audiences would discover a woman whose accomplishments deserved to stand beside history's greatest leaders. Today, her story feels even more urgent—a reminder that courage, vision, and leadership know no gender."

The production combines historical scholarship with compelling theatrical storytelling, bringing to life 18 distinct characters through one unforgettable performance. The result is an inspiring exploration of ambition, resilience, identity, and the enduring struggle to preserve history's forgotten voices.

As conversations surrounding women's leadership, historical representation, and cultural legacy continue around the world, PHARAOHoffers audiences an opportunity to rediscover one of civilization's most influential yet often overlooked rulers.

The anniversary revival also celebrates Michal Roxie Johnson's enduring contributions to Baltimore's vibrant arts community and her commitment to producing works that educate, inspire, and amplify underrepresented histories.

PHARAOH: Egypt's Woman King Hatshepsut

A One-Woman Play by Tim Hogan

Directed by and Starring

Michal Roxie Johnson

Presented by

AmillionMees Productions

Date

Saturday, August 8, 2026

Show Times

2:00 PM

8:00 PM

Venue

Theatre Project

45 W. Preston Street

Baltimore, MD 21201

Tickets

Available through Theatre Project.

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