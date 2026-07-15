Video: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Trailer Arrives for Olney Theatre Center Run
The four-time Tony winner plays Olney's Roberts Mainstage through late August.
A trailer for A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER has arrived from Olney Theatre Center, offering a preview of the Tony Award-winning musical currently running on the Roberts Mainstage through August 23. The clip comes as the production moves through the back half of its summer engagement in Olney, Maryland.
A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER features a book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman and music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak. The show won four Tony Awards during its original Broadway run.
The Olney production runs July 2 through August 23 on the Roberts Mainstage, directed by Eleanor Holdridge and choreographed by Ashleigh King, with music direction by Christopher Youstra. The full cast was announced earlier this season.
BroadwayWorld's review of the production noted that artistic director Jason Loewith has assembled an eclectic and high-quality 2025-26 season, with GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE serving as its raucous close. Tickets and information are available at olneytheatre.org.
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