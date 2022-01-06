Winners Announced For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Danny Durr - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Clark - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Danny Durr - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Sam Little - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG

Best Direction Of A Stream

Erin Riley - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Strand Theater Company

Best Editing Of A Stream

Theresa Olson - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Strand Theater Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rhett Wolford - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre

Best Musical

RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Adam Marino - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Alexandra Shephard - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Noah Silas - VARIATIONS ON VISION - Rapid Lemon Productions

Best Play

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rhett Wolford - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stephen Knapp - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players

Best Streaming Play

TWELFTH NIGHT - Wyrd Sisters Shakespeare Society

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Mikayla Dodge - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kimberli Rowley - A MIDSUMEMR NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Emma Hooks - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Strand Theater Company

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

DO IT NOW! - Fells Point Corner Theatre/Baltimore Playwrights Festival

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

BLOOD COUNTESS - Strand Theater Company