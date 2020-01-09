Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Acting Ensemble (Specific Production)

JULIUS CAESAR - Maryland Renaissance Festival

Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Equity)

Brandon Shaw McKnight - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Iron Crow Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)

Aidan Briggs - EVITA - Milburn Stone Theatre

Best Actor in a Play (Equity)

Reynaldo Piniella - THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN - Baltimore Center Stage

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)

Michael Crowley - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Milburn Stone Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Equity)

Jessica Lauren Ball - CABARET - Olney Theatre Center

Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)

Sarah Mackin - NEWSIES - Third Wall Productions

Best Actress in a Play (Equity)

Tameika Chavis - MACBETH - Chesapeake Shakespeare

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)

Heather O'Shaughnessy - JULIUS CAESAR - Maryland Renaissance Festival

Best Choreography

Bambi Johnson - NEWSIES - Street Lamp Community Theater

Best Costume Design

Cindy Andersen - JULIUS CAESAR - Maryland Renaissance Festival

Best Direction of a Play or Musical

Erin Riley - JULIUS CAESAR - Maryland Renaissance Festival

Best Lighting Design

JACOB SCHUMACHER - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - URBANA HIGH SCHOOL

Best Scenic Design

Jim Stoneberger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre

Best Theater

Maryland Renaissance Festival

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You