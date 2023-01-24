Way Off Broadway To Host A FAIRYTALE STORYBOOK WHO DUNNIT?

In addition to its regular Mainstage Season, Way Off Broadway has become known for its special events throughout the year. Notably, its interactive murder mysteries in which the audience gets involved and helps solve the case at hand.

The newest installment of the Marquee Mysteries Series is A Fairytale Storybook Who Dunnit? which will appear at the theatre for three performances only on Friday evening, March 3rd, Saturday evening, March 4th, and Sunday afternoon, March 5th. A Fairytale Storybook Who Dunnit? follows the theatre's season-opener, Camelot.

Detective stories and mysteries have been a part of entertainment culture for as long as anyone can remember. From the days of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Agatha Christie to the modern television crime shows of today, everyone loves a good mystery, and everyone thinks they can be the next Sherlock Holmes. Way Off Broadway and Justin M. Kiska's Marquee Mysteries, they have that chance.

In the Land of Fairytales, the Fairy Godmother is one of the most powerful figures, always using her magic for good and to help those in need. But as storybook characters gather to honor the Fairy Godmother for her centuries of service, the festivities are interrupted by murder! Can one of the fairytale characters we've all grown up with be a killer? Maybe they aren't all really who we think they are. Everyone is a suspect and all of the guests at Way Off Broadway are asked to help catch a killer.

Bringing the classic fairytale characters to life for this hilarious murder mis-adventure are Betsey Whitmore Brannen as the Fairy Godmother, Dino P. Coppa, Sr. as Rumplestiltskin, Brian Kaider as Prince Charming, Pam Neely as the Evil Witch, Shannon Wells as Little Red Riding Hood, and Megan Elizabeth West as Gretel.

A Fairytale Storybook Who Dunnit? is the latest interactive mystery from the creator of Marquee Mysteries, Justin M. Kiska, who is directing the event for the theatre.

The mystery on Friday evening, March 3rd and Saturday evening, March 4th will beginning at 6:00 p.m., with the Sunday matinee mystery on March 5th starting at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased by contacting the Box Office at (301) 662-6600.

For complete details about A Fairytale Storybook Who Dunnit?, or any of Way Off Broadway's upcoming productions which include Church Basement Ladies, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, and Jingle Jingle All the Way, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.

