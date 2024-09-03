Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre Reveals GREASE, THE ADDAMS FAMILY And More for 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As Way Off Broadway is heading into the second half of its 30th Anniversary Season, the Frederick dinner theatre has announced its line-up of shows for 2025. Way Off Broadway's 31st Season of bringing live entertainment to the stage will kick off in January following Anastasia and Christmas Chronicles later this year.

The theatre's producers set out to put together a season of shows that has something for everyone following its blockbuster 2024 productions. That is exactly what will appear on stage next year as the season includes laughs, intrigue, and heartwarming moments.

The 2025 Season will begin with a production of the world's longest run play, Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap. That will be followed in the spring by A Second Helping, the sequel to the hilarious musical comedy Church Basement Ladies. The summer will welcome Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella – The Broadway Musical to the theatre, followed by Stephen Sondheim's Company in the fall, and Once Upon a Christmas Night for the holidays.

Agatha Christie's

THE MOUSETRAP

January 17 - March 1, 2025

In the world's longest-running play, when a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another. When a second murder takes place, tensions and fears only escalate.

A SECOND HELPING

The Church Basement Ladies Sequel!

March 28 - May 24, 2025

The ladies are back and funnier than ever. A Second Helping picks up the story in 1969 with a changing world. As Vietnam War protests swell and women everywhere demand equal pay for equal work, the ladies in the church basement kitchen face changes of their own. From the matriarch to the mom-to-be, the women find strength in each other as they deal with the changes from below the House of God!

Rodgers + Hammerstein's

CINDERELLA

June 20 - August 16, 2025

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella - The Broadway Musical is the 2013 Broadway adaptation of the classic musical that tells the timeless story of a kind and mistreated young woman who, with the help of her Fairy Godmother, is able to attend the royal ball where she captivates the heart of the Prince. With a revised book by Douglas Carter Beane, this is a fresh-telling of a favorite tale.

COMPANY

September 12 - November 1, 2025

On the night of his 35th birthday, confirmed bachelor, Robert, contemplates his unmarried state. Over the course of a series of dinners, drinks, and even a wedding, his friends – "those good and crazy people, his married friends" – explain the pros and cons of taking on a spouse. The habitually single Robert is forced to question his adamant retention of bachelorhood during a hilarious array of events.

ONCE UPON A CHRISTMAS NIGHT

November 21 - December 21, 2025

The magic of Christmas is in full swing at Way Off Broadway, making it the perfect place to celebrate the holiday season with family and friends. Always the most popular show of the year, blending songs and music from Christmases past and present, the show is perfect for the entire family.

Way Off Broadway's regularly scheduled performance schedule has shows every Friday and Saturday evening with matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sunday of each month. Other performance dates may be added throughout the run of each show, so the best place to find the most up-to-date information is the theatre's Performance Calendar on its website, www.wayoffbroadway.com.

