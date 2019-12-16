VIDEO: Everyman Theatre's Production of MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Article Pixel Dec. 16, 2019  

Everyman Theatre has extended the run of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, currently on stage. Adapted by noted playwright Ken Ludwig, the Everyman production, directed by Founding Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi, the show is delighting Everyman audiences and is already 95% sold out during the regular run.

One of the most well-known detective thrillers ever published, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express is the gold standard for whodunits the world over-particularly those involving a confined room full of plausible suspects, all under investigation by a brilliant sleuth.


Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express runs through January 11, 2020. Tickets ($10-69) are on sale now, online (everymantheatre.org), by phone (410.752.2208), or at the Everyman Theatre Box Office (315 W. Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD).

