Tuyet Thi Pham's DINNER AND CAKE Will Premiere at Everyman Theatre

Everyman Theatre kicks off its 2022/2023 season with the world premiere of DINNER AND CAKE, Tuyet Thi Pham's wry look at what gets lost in translation -- or purposely left out - when you try to merge families and cultures. Directed by Everyman Theatre's Associate Artistic Director Paige Hernandez, DINNER AND CAKE runs September 6 through October 2.

Mỹlinh has the chance to boost her career and make important connections in her new home in Washington, D.C. All she has to do is translate a simple dinner meeting between her friends' parents - American and Vietnamese in-laws. When the two couples clash over the course of the evening, Mỹlinh must navigate the sometimes comic, sometimes awkward tension, while deflecting and defusing complicated questions about the cultural, national, and social politics between the two countries that make up her own unique identity.

"DINNER AND CAKE tells a quintessentially American story from a different kind of American: one that we often don't see represented onstage," explains Pham, who takes on the dual role of playwright and performer for this production. "First-generation children of immigrants have always tread that fine line of embracing the American experience while holding on to their cultural identities."

Referring to the inclusion of Vietnamese in the dialogue, Pham continues, "As for the language, it's unapologetic in its usage. I wanted to normalize hearing a foreign language on stage."

"There is something so special about the thoughtfulness behind the designers and creative team for DINNER AND CAKE," Hernandez shares. "The majority of our designers (including myself) and cast identify as having Asian heritage and can speak to the lived experiences of the characters in the play. For many of us, it is our first collaboration that is both woman- and Asian-centric in our careers. We are all aware of how significant and unique this design team is in our industry."

In addition to Pham, the cast for DINNER AND CAKE also features Resident Company Members Helen Hedman (Everyman's Sense and Sensibility, The Skin of Our Teeth) and Bruce Randolph Nelson (Everyman's Red, Sense and Sensibility); Carolina Đỗ (Broadway's Linda Vista, Grand Horizons); and Dinh James Doan (Off-Broadway's The Emperor's Nightingale, Trial By Water).

The creative team includes, in addition to Pham and Hernandez, Se Hyun Oh (Set Design), Jeannette Christensen (Costume Design), Sherrice Mojgani (Lighting Design), Megumi Katayama (Sound Design), Patrick W. Lord (Projection Design), and Otis Cortez Ramsey-Zöe (Dramaturg). Samantha Wilhelm is the stage manager, with Tiffany Ko as assistant stage manager.

Artistic Director Vincent Lancisi is excited for the start of Everyman's 32nd season: "We find in DINNER AND CAKE, as with the rest of this season's productions, nothing is really what it seems. We're always discovering something new, whether that's within our own relationships, or within our richly diverse communities. It's thrilling to provide a space for new voices like Tuyet's."

Single tickets for DINNER AND CAKE are on-sale now and start at $29. Standard box office hours are Monday through Friday from 10am until 4pm, and Saturdays from 12pm until 4pm. Visit everymantheatre.org or call 410.752.2208 for more information.

DINNER AND CAKE is sponsored by Dr. Larry and Nancy Fishel and a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Everyman Theatre is supported in part by grants from The Maryland State Arts Council (msac.org), The Citizens of Baltimore County, Mayor Brandon M. Scott, and the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts.

About Everyman Theatre

Everyman Theatre is a professional Equity theatre company celebrating the actor, with a Resident Company of artists from the Baltimore/DC area. Founded in 1990 by Vincent M. Lancisi, the theatre is dedicated to engaging the audience through a shared experience between actor and audience seeking connection and emotional truth in performance. Everyman is committed to presenting high-quality plays that are affordable and accessible to everyone. The theatre strives to engage, inspire and transform artists, audiences, and communities through theatre of the highest artistic standards and is committed to embodying the promise of its name, Everyman Theatre. Everyman Theatre is a proud member of the Bromo Tower Arts and Entertainment District, the Market Center Merchants Association and the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance. Lancisi partners with Managing Director Marissa LaRose in leading the organization.

Everyman Theatre stands in solidarity with Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, and AAPI communities and is committed to an equitable, diverse, and inclusive atmosphere at every level of our organization. To learn more, visit our website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191070®id=29&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Feverymantheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/about-us/everyman-c-a-r-e-s/.