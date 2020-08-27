The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre Postpones Performances Indefinitely

The theater had initially hoped to resume performances in the fall.

Today, The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre announced that its plans to resume performance with a production of Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins have been postponed indefinitely.

Bill Kiska, the theatre's Executive Producer and CEO released the following announcement:

"Way Off Broadway closed on March 16th, two days after we opened Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery. That was over five months ago. While we had hoped, and were seeing signs, that we would be able to reopen the theatre and resume performances early in the fall, we no longer have any idea whether this is something that will be possible.

"From the very beginning of this unprecedented crisis, all of us here at Way Off Broadway stood behind Governor Hogan in his efforts to combat and contain the Coronavirus. Throughout most of the summer, we understood the importance of the mandated shutdown and agreed with it because we were receiving so much information and guidance. However, now that Governor Hogan can declare '98% of businesses are open,' it seems the remaining 2% of businesses have been forgotten. Where once we used to be bombarded with new information, no further word has been uttered about when the remaining businesses that are struggling to survive will be allowed to reopen.

"Since the very beginning of the pandemic, Way Off Broadway has taken every piece of guidance and new health and safety regulation and incorporated it into our operations. All in preparation for reopening and once again welcoming guests to the theatre. At this moment, Way Off Broadway is ready to go and to join the other theatres just over our boarders in Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia that are up and running again.

"Unfortunately, we have no idea when the state will allow us to resume performances. Even though the theatre is fully prepared to Raise the Curtain, following all of the social distancing and health guidelines, and as restaurants, bars, and other venues have reopened and are offering entertainment, because we are a 'theatre,' we are forced to postpone our performances indefinitely.

"One of the biggest problems we have come across while trying to obtain any information about Maryland's plan to move forward is that so many people are trying to paint theatres with one brush, not understanding a 400 seat theatre is far different than a 100 seat theatre or that a dinner theatre is completely different than a traditional proscenium theatre. Not all theatres are the same.

"We have done everything in our power at this point to prepare for a safe reopening. We have contacted the governor's office, as well as members of his administrations to try and obtain any information they can provide so that we may be able to plan for the future. Having received no response and no further guidance or information, we cannot set even a tentative date for Way Off Broadway to resume performances."

Please check www.wayoffbroadway.com over the coming days for any and all updated information and follow us on Facebook to stay informed of the latest happenings at the theatre.

Shows View More Baltimore Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You