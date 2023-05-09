The Tidewater Players Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY

The Tidewater Players is performing the musical comedy The Addams Family at the Cultural Center at the Opera House on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from May 12-21.

Real-life husband and wife, Drs. Greg and Michele Guyton, are playing Gomez and Morticia Addams.

"I love being creepy with my husband," joked Michele. She is a Maryland State Delegate, and a developmental psychologist who has worked extensively in mental health early intervention and disabilities advocacy. She serves on the Board of Directors of Kennedy Krieger Institute, and is Board President of My Heart's Home, a non-profit dedicated to the development of innovative living/learning/working communities for those with special needs.

Greg is National Director of the American Board of Orthopedic Surgeons, and Division Chair of Foot and Ankle Orthopedics at Union Memorial Hospital.

Their daughter, Wednesday, is played by Mo Tacka.

"I've been compared to Wednesday my whole life for my love of creepy things, so being able to portray her onstage is a huge privilege," said Tacka.

In the show, Wednesday, all grown up, has fallen in love with Lucas (Zachary Dodson), a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. The Addams family has never met Lucas, nor his parents, Mal and Alice (Emil Brandau and Joanna "JoJo" Marinovich). Wednesday is concerned that her family members, who include brother Pugsley (Ethan Buttman), Grandmama (Madai Chardon), Fester (Wayne Ivusich), and Lurch (Leonard Gilbert), won't be "normal" enough for her boyfriend and his parents when her family hosts a dinner for them at their spooky house.

Rounding out the cast are the ghostly Ancestors, who can only be seen by the Addams family members. They include Amanda Beanblossom, Lucia Beanblosson, Allie Beermann, Sofia Chardon Muneses, Gabrielle King, Mariastel King, Michael Maistros, Brittany Stronski, and Cecelia "Ce Ce" Tramontana.

The cast shared how playing their roles have made an impression on them in their real lives.

"Grandmama is fun, unfiltered and real," said Chardon. "She is not afraid to live life to the fullest despite ailments and age."

"I love playing Alice because she made me realize how little I smile. Alice smiles," said Marinovich.

"This show helped me rediscover my love of dancing!" said Tramontana.

The musical is based on the characters created by Charles Addams; book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice; and, music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The show is directed by Allan Herlinger, with musical direction by Mia Bray, and choreography by Katie Gordon.

The Addams Family performs on May 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21 at the Havre de Grace Opera House, 121 N. Union Avenue. The shows are at 8 PM on Fridays and Saturdays, and at 2 PM on Saturdays and Sundays of those dates. Tickets can be purchased through www.tidewaterplayers.com.