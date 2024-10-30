The Cumberland Theatre's Stars of Tomorrow to Present THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Cumberland Theatre Stars of Tomorrow Program will present the holiday musical The Best Christmas Pageant Ever at the theatre November 14 th - 17 th . The show will play for five performances. The musical is based on the popular children's book by Barbara Robinson and features actors 5 - 20 years old.

The story centers on the Herdman family, who are the worst behaved kids in the history of the world-so when they crash Sunday school and demand parts in the Christmas pageant, the whole town panics. There's not supposed to be biting or cigar-smoking in Bethlehem, and while these kids have never even heard the Christmas story, they definitely have rewrites! Soon, everyone is calling for reluctant director Grace Bradley to cancel the whole thing. It's up to the Bradley family and the Reverend to help their community see the Christmas story and the Herdman kids through new eyes in this touching holiday classic.

The show features Mackenzie Dunaway, Beatrice Nau, Abigail Perrin, Lincoln VanMeter,

Braelyn Wilhelm, and Olive Wolford as the Herdman kids. The Bradley family will be

played by Emmett Berhow, Olivia Leonard, Oliver Nau and Alice Wecker. The large ensemble cast includes Madelyn Hook, Izabella Lancaster, Ryleigh Lewis, Zoe Litton, Hannah Olenick, Adalyn Perrin, Ava Sullivan, Lilliana Tagliaferro, Cooper Tanner, Jordan Warhurst and Tracy Yutzy playing a variety of supporting roles. The CT Stars of Tomorrow was started in 2019 with a generous grant from the Halmos Foundation of the Community Trust Fund. The program offers young actors 5 - 20 years old the opportunity to produce a full-length Broadway-style musical in a professional setting lead by a professional production staff. It is intended to give them a full picture of working on a main stage show in a regional theatre both on stage and behind the scenes.

This year's creative team includes Marty Jellison (director), Mikayla Dodge (music

director), Jessica Grapes (choreographer), Rhett Wolford (scenic and lighting designer),

Kimberli Rowley (costume coordinator) and Elizabeth Mudge (stage manager).

The performances begin at 7:00 pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:00 pm on

Saturday and Sunday.

