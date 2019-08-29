TWELVE ANGRY JURORS Comes to Vagabond Players

The Vagabond Players will open their 104th season on September 6 with TWELVE ANGRY JURORS, Sherman L. Sergel's thrilling stage adaptation of Reginald Rose's Emmy Award-winning television film.

A sixteen year old boy is arrested for stabbing his father in the chest. The trial appears to be an open and shut case --- how could this boy not be guilty? In the jury room, tempers get short and arguments grow heated as a dozen men and women gather to determine whether the accused murderer will live or die. Director Lindsey R. Barr's explosive production represents compelling, high-voltage story-telling that asks us once again to consider how bias obstructs our pursuit of fairness and justice.

TWELVE ANGRY JURORS runs Friday, September 6 thru Sunday, September 29 - with a special $10 Thursdays On Broadway performance on September 26 at 8 p.m.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.vagabondplayers.org.





