THE WOLVES to Open at Spotlighters in July

The Wolves by Sara DeLappe, directed by Lanoree Blake will play Spotlighters from July 5 - Jul 21, 2024.

THE STORY: Left quad. Right quad. Lunge. A girls indoor soccer team warms up. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. A portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals.

Contains strong language and adult situations.

It is recommended for teens and adults.

There is no official rating system for live theatre.

We encourage you to use your judgment based on your child's age and maturity level.

STANDARD TICKETS: Adults $24; Seniors, Military, Student $21Run Time: 90 mins with NO Intermission

Special Events

OPENING NIGHT RECEPTION: Jul 5, 2024 with Director & Cast - immediately following performance

TEN SPOT Thursday: Jul 11, 2024 - 8pm ALL Tickets $10

TALK BACK: Sun, Jul 14, 2024 with director & cast immediately following matinee

