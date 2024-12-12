THE MOUSETRAP to Open Way Off Broadway 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its 30th Anniversary Season in 2024, The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre will open its new 2025 Season with one of the most iconic murder mysteries of all time, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap. The classic whodunnit will open at the Frederick theater on Friday evening, January 17th.

In the world's longest-running play, when a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another. When a second murder takes place, tensions and fears only escalate. Brimming with intrigue, sophisticated humor, and surprising twists, The Mousetrap is one of Agatha Christie's most iconic murder mysteries.

The Mousetrap first opened at the Ambassadors Theatre in London's West end in the fall of 1952. The production included a young Richard Attenborough as Detective Sergeant Trotter and his wife, Shelia Sims, as Mollie Ralston.



On March 25, 1974 the production transfered to the St. Martin Theatre where it has been performing since. In its over seventy year run, the only time the show has not been performed was when the West End was shut down during the Covid pandemic.



To celebrate The Mousetrap's 60th Anniversary (and the 25,000th performace), on November 18, 2012, a star-studded cast marked the special occasion with a charity performance. The cast included Hugh Bonneville as Giles Ralston, Julie Walters as Mrs. Boyle, Miranda Hart as Miss Casewell, Ian Glen as Trotter, Nicholas Farrell as Major Metcalf, and Patrick Stewart as Mr. Paravicini.



The cast of Way Off Broadway’s production includes Joseph Batz as Christopher Wren, Betsey Whitmore Brannen as Mrs. Boyle, Emily Flack as Mollie Ralston, Brian D. Kaider as Major Metcalf, Dominic Massimino as Mr. Paravicini, Wil Spaeth as Giles Ralston, Randy Stull as Detective Sergeant Trotter, and Megan Elizabeth West as Miss Casewell.



The production is directed by Justin M. Kiska, Way Off Broadway’s Managing Director and the author of the award-nominated Parker City Mysteries book series.



The Mousetrap will run from January 17th through March 1st, with performances every Friday and Saturday evening, and matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sunday of the month. Ticket prices vary by performance date and may be purchased by contacting the Box Office at (301) 662-6600.

