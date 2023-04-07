Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE MOUNTAINTOP By Katori Hall Announced At Vagabond Players

Martin Luther King, Jr. meets his match in a motel room, where a casual flirtation with a mysterious maid leads to a reckoning.

Apr. 07, 2023  

Vagabond Players continues its 107th season with Katori Hall's acclaimed drama, THE MOUNTAINTOP, directed by Dwight R. B. Cook.

On the eve of his assassination, Martin Luther King, Jr. meets his match in a motel room, where a casual flirtation with a mysterious maid leads to a reckoning regarding his life, his past and the future of his people. Hall's audacious play begins as a deceptively simple account of King's final night on Earth, but then explodes into a powerful rumination on race, politics, life and death, and religious faith. THE MOUNTAINTOP's examination of King's life and legacy provides some eerie contemporary parallels.

THE MOUNTAINTOP premiered in 2009 at a 63-seat London theatre before transferring to the West End, where it won the Olivier Award for Best New Play in 2010. In October 2011, the show opened on Broadway to critical acclaim in a production starring Samuel L. Jackson and Angela Bassett.

THE MOUNTAINTOP opens Friday, March 31 and runs through Sunday, April 23, with weekly performances Fridays/Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Special performances include: a special Saturday matinee on April 15 at 2 p.m. and a $10 Thursdays on Broadway performance April 20 at 8 p.m.

For tickets and show info visit Click Here. Special group rates are available online. Located at 806 S. Broadway, Vagabond Players is easily accessible to patrons.

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Original Broadway production produced by Jean Doumanian, Sonia Friedman Productions, Ambassador Theatre Group, Raise the Roof 7, Ted Snowdon, Alhadeff Productions/Lauren Doll, B Square + 4 Productions/Broadway Across America, Jacki Barlia Florin/Cooper Federman, Ronnie Planalp/Moellenberg Taylor and Marla Rubin Productions/Blumenthal Performing Arts, in association with Scott Delman.




