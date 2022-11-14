THANK YULE FOR BEING A FRIEND, A Golden Girls Holiday Musical Comedy is Coming to Motor House in December
Lucky audience members may even have a chance to make their stage debut and become the next #TokenSophia!
Picture it: Baltimore, MD 2022.
'Twas the night before Christmas and all through the store, each department was dripping with Yuletide decor. Sophia was nestled all snug in her bed, while visions of sugar prunes danced in her head. Before traveling to spend the Holidays with their families, Dorothy, Blanche, and Rose participate in a golden gift exchange full of hilarious surprises. Just as they get to the airport a winter storm blows in, leaving them trapped! In an unexpected Charles Dickens twist of events, the three grannies must visit their past, present, and future to save Christmas (and find Sophia)...just in time for turkey lurkey. Lucky audience members may even have a chance to make their stage debut and become the next #TokenSophia!
PERFORMANCE DETAILS:
WHERE
Motor House, 120 W North Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201
Running time is 90 mins, with an intermission
Bar and Food available
TICKETS
VIP Seating $35 - VIP ticket holders receive EARLY ENTRY for seating and a #TokenSophia photo with The Golden Gays cast at the end of the show. VIP tickets are VERY LIMITED .
General Seating $25 - General seating 30 minutes after VIP EARLY ENTRY.
Student/Budget Friendly $20 -They offer a limited number of student/budget friendly tickets offered as General Seating 30 minutes after VIP EARLY ENTRY.
DOORS OPEN
7:00pm for VIP
7:30pm for all other ticket holders
8:00pm show time
Click HERE for more info!
