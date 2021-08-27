School Of Magic Arts Opens For Fall 2021

School of Magic Arts, headquartered in Baltimore, MD, (named one of the "Online Classes Actually Worth Taking" by New York Magazine) has opened fall registration for their popular 2021-2022 virtual after school program. SOMA's Performance Program offers youth (aged 7-17) a curriculum in the study of magic that builds, week over week, to public performances. In addition, SOMA's programs are specifically designed for a virtual environment, with professionally curated magic kits arriving at student's doors before classes start.

"The world of magic is changing, and we want to be at the forefront of that change," says Annie Montone, Head Magician. "At School of Magic Arts, we teach magic, sure, but we are also focused on inclusivity, empowerment, and connection. Magic is strongest when it includes all gender identities, races, ethnicities, orientations, physical or mental abilities, and perspectives. There is no one person that typifies a 'magician.' Everyone can make magic, and everyone belongs at SOMA."

School of Magic Arts is a very different kind of approach to magic classes. A 365-day-a-year magic school, it offers after school classes, camps, and private lessons that align with a thoughtful curriculum that builds as a student attains skills.

"I think a lot of people think magic is silly or goofy, and it can be" says Brian Kehoe, Head Magician. "But what's surprising is that science actually shows, when it comes to divergent thinking skills, there's nothing like learning magic. Even other kinds of arts programs don't show the same results. So, while our students are having a blast with their friends in class, they're also firing up the problem solving, motor skill, and critical thinking parts of their brains. It's kind of wild, and very cool."

For more information or to register, visit: schoolofmagicarts.com/performance-program