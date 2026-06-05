CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL to Open at Milburn Stone Theatre

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College will present Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical June 12–21.

Based on the cult-classic film, the musical features a book by Roger Kumble, Lindsey Rosin, and Jordan Ross. Set in Manhattan's elite social circles, the story follows step-siblings Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil as their manipulative schemes begin to unravel when genuine emotions enter the picture. The production features a jukebox score of 1990s hits by artists including Britney Spears, R.E.M., and The Verve.

The cast includes Cole Hanrahan as Sebastian Valmont, Marion Jackson as Kathryn Merteuil, Eliza Davulcu as Annette Hargrove, Karly Laskowski as Cecile Caldwell, Matt Lucatamo as Blaine Tuttle, Dalton Watts as Greg McConnell, Dorian Bean as Ronald Clifford, and Karen Decker as Dr. Greenbaum and Bunny Caldwell. The ensemble includes Sabrina Van Voorhis, Jacob Redden, Chase Dove, and Lindsay Hamilton.

The creative team includes director Andrew John Mitchell, music director Aurelien Eulert, choreographer Caitlin Van Driessche, intimacy coordinator Lucy Vavala, stage manager Riley Calpin, lighting designer Matt Coyle, audio engineer Paul Surowiec, Costume Designer Maggie Dennis, and properties designer Daniel Combs.

Performances are scheduled for June 12, 13, 14, 20, and 21. Recommended for audiences ages 16 and older due to mature themes and content.

Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical is presented through special arrangement with Broadway Licensing Global.

Don't Miss a Baltimore News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...