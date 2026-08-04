THE TALENT MACHINE: THE SHOW THAT STARTED IT ALL Will Return to Anne Arundel in Auugst

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Nearly 40 years ago, a musical revue called The Talent Machine inspired the name of a new children's theater company. This summer, that beloved show returns to the stage, bringing with it a powerful message that has defined The Talent Machine Company from the very beginning: every child has talent—they just need the confidence to believe it.

The Talent Machine: The Show That Started It All will run from August 14-23 at Anne Arundel Community College. Featuring a remarkable cast of performers ages 7 to 14, the production celebrates the organization's roots while showcasing the next generation of young artists.

At the heart of the Talent Machine story is a group of children preparing for a local talent contest who are convinced they have no special abilities. When they turn to a mysterious Professor, she promises that a magical machine will give them the talent they need. As the children grow in confidence, though, they discover an important truth: the real magic wasn't in the machine at all. Their talent was inside them all along.

More Than a Story: A Mission: For The Talent Machine Company, that message is more than the plot of a musical—it's the philosophy that has guided the organization for nearly four decades.

"Every year we watch children walk into rehearsals unsure of themselves and leave believing they can accomplish things they never imagined," said Lea Capps, Artistic Director and Board President of The Talent Machine Company. "This show captures exactly what our Company has always been about: helping young people discover their strengths, build confidence and life-long connections, and find their voice."

Alumni Return to Train Next Generation: This year's production is especially meaningful because nearly the entire leadership team once stood in the cast members' shoes. The director, assistant director, one of the co-music directors and nine guest choreographers are all Talent Machine alumni. Many performed in previous productions of The Talent Machine themselves, and several have gone on to successful careers in the performing arts, education, business and community leadership.

Two alumni involved in the production now serve on the Company's Board of Directors, including the show's Director, Sarah Johansen. A Talent Machine performer from 1998 to 2010, she appeared in more than 20 productions before becoming one of the Company's trusted directors.

"Talent Machine played an enormous role in shaping who I am," Johansen said. "The life skills, confidence and friendships I gained here have stayed with me throughout my life. It's really a joy to watch this cast develop these skills as well. The magical theme of the show is coming to life.”

The production is filled with stories that illustrate the enduring bonds of the Talent Machine family. Guest choreographers, Amy Sonntag and Taylor Rector, performed with the Company in in the 1990s and early 2000s, appearing in multiple productions of The Talent Machine. This summer, they will each perform the part of the Professor—Amy during weekend #1 and Taylor during weekend #2.

Across the creative team, similar stories abound. Some alumni have performed on national tours, choreographed productions around the country, worked aboard Disney Cruise Line, earned advanced degrees in dance and theater, or built successful careers in education and the arts. Yet they continue to return to the place where their own journeys began. That spirit of giving back has become one of the organization's defining traditions.

"Having just recently joined The Talent Machine as the first Executive Director, I'm discovering that it is more than a theater company—it's a family," said Kelly Balmaceda. "This production is a perfect example of that. The children on stage are being guided by people who once sat where they sit today. That's incredibly powerful."

As The Talent Machine returns to the show where its legacy began, it serves as a reminder that while productions may change and generations may pass, the organization's mission remains the same: helping young people discover the talent that has been inside them all along.

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