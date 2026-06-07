S T A R R Busby Performs 'For to Ease My Troubled Mind' from Baltimore Center Stage's (pray)

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Baltimore Center Stage has shared a performance clip of S T A R R Busby singing "For to Ease My Troubled Mind," a modern spiritual drawn from the company's upcoming production (pray). In the video, Busby delivers the number with pianist Scott Patterson accompanying, offering an early glimpse of the musical and emotional texture that defines the piece.

(pray) resists easy categorization — the production weaves together music, movement, poetry, and ritual to create what its creators describe as a theatrical event rather than a conventional play. At its center is a celebration of Black womanhood, faith, resilience, and community, with the work drawing on spiritual traditions to build something that functions as much as collective experience as dramatic narrative. The production has earned praise for being simultaneously transcendent and joyous, qualities that Busby's performance in the clip makes immediately legible.

Performances of (pray) run June 13 through July 5 at Baltimore Center Stage, the Maryland institution that has built a reputation for ambitious programming across genres and disciplines. The production joins a season that has already drawn significant attention for its range and ambition. The piece is written, choreographed, and directed by Obie winner nicHi douglas and the music is composed by S T A R R Busby.

Baltimore Center Stage has been active in developing new and adventurous work throughout its current season. The company recently presented first-look footage from HOLES, and has also announced the ballroom-inspired musical XTRAVAGANZA, set to arrive in 2027 with a book by R. Eric Thomas and music and lyrics by Khiyon Hursey.

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