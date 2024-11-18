SHE PERSISTED Cast Album Now Available From Adventure Theatre MTC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Adventure Theatre MTC (ATMTC), following a remarkable run of She Persisted, has announced the release of the She Persisted cast album on November 18, 2024.

Under the music direction of celebrated composer Deborah Wicks La Puma, this album brings the show’s inspiring songs to listeners everywhere. Featuring powerhouse performances by Ariana Caldwell, Jordyn Taylor, Edima Essien, Sarah Chapin, Victoria Gomez, and Chelsea Majors, the album will be available for purchase and streaming on all major music platforms.

Says Helen Hayes Award Recipient, composer, and Music Director of the 2024 Adventure Theatre MTC production, Deborah Wicks La Puma, “These women’s voices - the performers and the women they represent - are the embodiment of power and grace. To hear them sing my music is a true gift."

Deborah Wicks La Puma won a Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Original Play or Musical Adaptation for her musical Ella Enchanted in 2018. She has earned a total of six Helen Hayes Nominations, including for Outstanding Music Direction. In addition, two other musicals she composed (Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed and Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive the Bus!) have won the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Production – Theatre for Young Audiences.

Kurt Boehm, Artistic Director of Adventure Theatre MTC, agrees, “With over 4,000 people attending this show, this musical resonated with everyone who came through our doors. People left the theatre in tears being reminded how brave even a 6-year-old can be when up against oppression. I’m so excited to be a part of a first for Adventure Theatre MTC, which is hard to do with a 73-year legacy. We walk on, and we will continue to do work that matters. Deborah and all the women in the cast did such a remarkable job on this album. I hope everyone listens to it and is reminded that their voices matter.”

She Persisted is a musical based on the New York Times Bestselling book by Chelsea Clinton and tells the story of Naomi, a fourth grader on a field trip to a Women’s History Museum. The field trip suddenly turns into a time travel adventure where she encounters inspirational women who have overcome barriers and made waves throughout U.S. history. From activists to athletes, artists and more, the musical features the stories of female trailblazers such as Harriet Tubman, Virginia Apgar, Ruby Bridges, Sally Ride, Florence Griffith Joyner, and Sonia Sotomayor.

The cast album consists of 12 songs from the 1-hour production including:

1. Perfect/Not

2. They Changed The World 3. Perfect/Not Reprise

4. Another Solution (Sonia Sotomayor)

5. That's The Score! (Dr. Virginia Apgar)

6. Hope (Harriet Tubman)

7. Another Solution Reprise (Sonia Sotomayor)

8. Run My Race (Florence Griffith Joyner)

9. Isn't It Cool (Sally Ride)

10. Walk On (Ruby Bridges)

11. Perfect/Not Reprise II

12. Walk On Finale

SHE PERSISTED: The Musical

Adventure Theatre MTC Cast Recording

Book and Lyrics by Adam Tobin

Music and arrangements by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Adapted from the book by Chelsea Clinton and illustrated by Alexandra Boiger

Directed by Mary Hall Surface

Featuring vocalists Ariana Caldwell, Sarah Chapin, Edima Essien, Victoria Gomez, Chelsea Majors and Jordyn Taylor

with David Davidson (violin), Joe Diresta (guitar), Cecilia la Puma (bass), Deborah Wicks La Puma (keyboards) and Art Pacheco (drums)

Additional voices recorded by Yaritza Pacheco at ATMTC featuring Leela Aviles-Dawson, Michael Burgtorf, Chris Genebach and Kevin Reese

Instruments recorded at Crunchynotes Studio, Placentia, CA by Deborah Wicks La Puma, and The Laüd, Upland, CA by Art Pacheco

Vocals recorded at Bias Recording Studios, Springfield, VA, Heidi Gerber-Salins, Engineer, Tom Tyra, Assistant Engineer

Mixed and Mastered at Tonal Park, Takoma Park, MD, Charlie Pilzer & Heidi Gerber-Salins, Engineers

Produced by Deborah Wicks La Puma and Heidi Gerber-Salins

She Persisted, the cast album, is available for purchase or streaming on all major music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more.

