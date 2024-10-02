SENIOR CLASS Replaces LITTLE MISS PERFECT in Olney Theatre 2024-2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Olney Theatre Center has revealed two changes to its 2024-2025 season lineup, adding the world premiere of the new musical Senior Class, and postponing Little Miss Perfect to the 2025-2026 season to take advantage of a developmental production with co-producer Goodspeed Musicals in August 2025. Conceived by Kevin Duda with book, melody, and lyrics by Melvin Tunstall, III and music by Greg Dean Borowsky, Senior Class introduces us to two Broadway-obsessed high school seniors in New York City searching for the perfect Eliza Doolittle for their brand new, musicalized Pygmalion. But theatrical elitism and privilege get flipped on their heads when a Harlem-born-and-bred subway dancer named Alizé arrives with a few lessons of her own to teach. Amy Anders Corcoran, who recently helmed the theatre’s blockbuster production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at Olney Theatre, is set to direct. The musical is produced in Association with Kevin Duda Productions, Inc., and will bow on Olney Theatre’s Roberts Mainstage May 16 - June 22, 2025.

Melvin and Greg met while working on Polkadots: the Cool Kids Musical with Douglas Lyons and formed a partnership when they were approached by budding producer Kevin Duda (Shucked) with the idea to write a contemporary take on Pygmalion. An Equity-approved 29-hour reading was followed by the composers making their debut at the 2018 National Alliance of Musical Theater’s Songwriter’s Showcase. Senior Class was then featured at the 2021 NAMT Festival of New Musicals.

Said Olney Theatre Center’s Artistic Director Jason Loewith, “When Goodspeed offered Little Miss Perfect a developmental production slot at its renowned Terris Theatre, I started casting about for a like replacement that would reflect our values, and garner the same kind of excitement as Joriah’s show. And Amy Anders Corcoran connected me to Senior Class at just the right moment. We’re excited to help birth this brand-new musical that I already adore: it takes a beloved classic and turns it on its head, bringing a contemporary, youthful and wholly American exploration of race and class to the familiar story of Eliza Doolittle and Henry Higgins. Olney Theatre will be the first stop for Senior Class, but definitely not the last.”

Joriah Kwamé’s Little Miss Perfect now moves to the 2025-2026 season, following a developmental production at Goodspeed Musicals in August 2025. The show also welcomes the addition of Michael Korie (Flying Over Sunset) as a dramaturg. Said Loewith, “Our friends at Goodspeed continue their investment in Little Miss Perfect with this developmental production, which is a gift to all of us. Joriah and director Zhailon Levingston (co-director of Cats: The Jellicle Ball) now have a great opportunity before the world premiere to explore the magic of Little Miss Perfect.”

Olney Theatre Center members who chose Little Miss Perfect as one of their season productions will automatically be switched to Senior Class. Those with questions are encouraged to contact the Box Office during normal hours, Wednesday through Sunday, between 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm at 301-924-3400.

