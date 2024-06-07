SCAT: AN ODE TO THE BRIGHT EYED AND BUSHY TAILED to be Presented at The Voxel This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Experience the power of immersive storytelling with SCAT: An Ode to the Bright Eyed and Bushy Tailed, a groundbreaking theatre-in-the-dark production coming to The Voxel in a residency from June 8 - 23. Co-created by Chania Hudson and Madeline 'Mo' Oslejsek, this captivating performance challenges audiences to explore themes of visibility, resilience, and the shared human experience without reliance on their sense of sight.

Through a blend of jazz, environmental soundscapes, and immersive storytelling, audiences are transported into the protagonist's world, where every footstep and tick of the clock echoes the harsh reality of her disappearance. SCAT amplifies the voices of those often marginalized and ignored, particularly Black women.

"Sometimes stories ask us questions: 'What are you ignoring? Must you experience something to fight for it? How often are you averting your gaze? For how long?'" says Hudson, creator, writer, and performing artist of SCAT. "It offers a powerful reminder of the delicate dance between bystander and accomplice." Hudson combines her work in poetry and performance in the storytelling of this piece.

"Theatre-in-the-dark invites audiences to relinquish the comfort of sight and embrace the power sound has over our imaginations and memories," adds Oslejsek, creator and sound artist of SCAT. "No one leaves an experience the same way, because they came in differently to begin with." Oslejsek began specialising in sound-based theatre after her postgraduate study at The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London, England.

SCAT: An Ode to the Bright Eyed and Bushy Tailed promises to be a transformative theatrical experience, inviting audiences to engage in thought-provoking dialogue and introspection. Don't miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable journey that reveals what theatrical art is truly capable of when we remove the barriers of what is considered 'live performance'.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit https://voxel.ludus.com/200456828

