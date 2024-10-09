SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR To Be Featured at Compass Rose Theater 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Compass Rose Theater has announced the cast and Production Team of its upcoming show, “Same Time Next Year,” by Bernard Slade. The show runs from October 18 to November 172024, at Maryland Hall in the Compass Rose Theater. For tickets: www.CompassRoseTheater.org.

“Same Time Next Year” is known as one of the most beloved romantic comedies of the century. It won a Tony Award for the performance by Ellen Burstyn. Compass Rose Theater's production will feature Ann Marie Taglavore as “Doris” and Omar A. Said as “George.” The story follows Doris and George, each married to someone else, as they meet for a secret rendezvous once a year. Over twenty-five years, their love affair unfolds with hilarious and touching moments, capturing the evolution of manners and morals in a truly unforgettable way.

The Production Team includes Barbara Webber (Producer), Gary Goodson (Director), Omar Said and Gary Goodson (Set Designers), Marianne Meadows (Lighting Designer), Ryan Squires (Stage Manager), and Susan Flynn (Costume Designer).

Since its founding in 2011 by Lucinda Merry-Browne, Compass Rose Theater has produced over 50 shows, garnering a Helen Hayes Award for A Chorus Line, five Helen Hayes Award nominations, and several Helen Hayes Award recommendations.

Compass Rose Theater is at Maryland Hall, 801 Chase St, Third Floor, Annapolis, MD 21401, minutes from downtown Annapolis. Parking is free, and an elevator to the third floor is available.

Tickets are $25—$55, available until showtime while supplies last. Ticket prices and availability are subject to change. Reduced prices are offered for students, seniors, military/veterans, and groups of 12 or more. Purchase tickets at www.compassrosetheater.org or by calling 410-980-6662. Doors open 20 minutes before the show, with open seating.

