Songs will focus on "best of" pieces performed over the past 10 years, and will feature a variety of acts, songs, and dances, accompanied by the talented Rogue band.

By: Jun. 12, 2024
Rogue Swan Celebrates 10 Years With A New Vaudeville Show At The Star Center
The Rogue Swan Theatre Company is performing a special Vaudeville show marking their ten year anniversary at the Star Center in Havre de Grace on June 28-29th.

The show, "Decayed", will feature a selection of cast favorites from performances over the past ten years. Doors open at 7:30 pm and the shows begin at 8:00pm.

This effort is supported by the Maryland State Art Council (MSAC) and because of that the Friday performance will be a "pay what you can" night in order to make this theatrical experience accessible to whomever would like to come.

The theater will have concessions and a bar available. Show tickets can be obtained at https://starcentremd.com.

About Rogue Swan Theatre Company:

Rogue Swan is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that performs and serves the community of Harford County. Founded in April 2014, Rogue Swan is known for their modern vaudevilles, and has made a name for themselves among the Harford and Cecil county theatre communities. The troupe consists of a unique variety of performers who strive to bring a unique and extraordinary experience to their audience.




